Lindor went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners.

The shortstop made an early impact, taking Luis Castillo deep in the first and fourth innings, but New York's pitching couldn't hold the lead Lindor helped build. While the fading Mets are still clinging to a playoff spot, Lindor may be heating up at the right time to save their season. Over 13 games in August, he's slashing .314/.417/.608 with three doubles, four homers, two steals, 10 RBI and 14 runs.