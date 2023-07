Lindor went 3-for-4 with one double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Washington.

After going homerless for 15 straight games -- his longest drought of the season -- Lindor has launched a long ball in back-to-back games to bring his season total to 21. While leading all shortstops with 21 homers, Lindor is also slashing .236/.323/.464 with 17 steals through 105 games.