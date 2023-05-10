Lindor went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.
His eighth-inning shot off Alex Young nearly completed a Mets comeback from a 7-1 deficit, but the rally fell short. Lindor hasn't been able to sustain much momentum at the plate so far in 2023, and through the first nine games in May he's batting .242 (8-for-33) with two of his six homers on the year.
