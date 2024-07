Lindor went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

The shortstop has drawn two walks in four straight games as he continues to thrive at the top of the order for the Mets. Since the beginning of June, Lindor is slashing .290/.383/.529 with eight of his 17 homers and 11 of his 19 steals on the season as he closes in on the fourth 20-20 campaign of his career.