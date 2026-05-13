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Lindor (calf) will undergo an MRI this week, likely on Wednesday, to check on his recovery, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

If the results of the imaging are encouraging, a clearer timeline for the star shortstop's return from a calf strain could come into focus. Lindor is out of a walking boot, but as yet there's no concrete plan for him to resume baseball activities. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since April 22 and has a disappointing .226/.314/.335 slash line through 105 plate appearances.

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