Mets' Francisco Lindor: Triples in win

Lindor went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

Lindor tied things up with a two-run triple before scoring what proved to be the game-winning run in the sixth inning. In three games since returning from the injured list Wednesday, the 32-year-old has gone 2-for-12 and has yet to strike out. On the season, he's slashing .219/.305/.352 with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI, 15 runs scored and two steals across just 118 plate appearances.