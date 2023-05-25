site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Gary Sanchez: Designated for assignment
Mets designated Sanchez for assignment Thursday.
With fellow catcher Tomas Nido (eye) returning from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Sanchez has been cast off the 40-man roster and will likely head back to Triple-A. He holds a .671 OPS through 106 minor-league plate appearances.
