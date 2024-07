Bader went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.

Both long balls came off Tanner Gordon, as the two teams combined for nine homers on the night -- the highest single-game total in the majors this season. Over his last 16 games, Bader is slashing .340/.357/.642 with four of his eight home runs on the year and four of his 13 steals.