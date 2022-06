McCann (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday but isn't starting in Friday's game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McCann recently completed a rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton, where he hit .286 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI over five games. While Tomas Nido is starting behind the dish Friday, McCann should serve as the Mets' primary catcher now that he's fully healthy.