Mets' James McCann: Riding pine Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCann isn't starting Friday against the Phillies.
McCann has lost out some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Tomas Nido is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
