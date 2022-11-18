Brigham and right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez were traded from the Marlins to the Mets in exchange for minor league pitcher Franklin Sanchez on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday and will now head to New York after the Mets acquired him via trade. Over 16 appearances with Miami in 2022, the reliever produced a respectable 3.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 24 innings. The acquisition of Brigham gives the Mets an additional veteran arm out of the bullpen for the 2023 campaign.