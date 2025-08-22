X-rays on McNeil's right shoulder came back negative, and he is available off the bench for Friday's game against Atlanta, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil is out of the Mets' lineup for a second straight game due to a right shoulder issue, but the good news for the veteran second baseman is that imaging didn't reveal any structural damage. He'll be available off the bench as a pinch hitter and could return to the lineup at some point during this weekend's three game road series.