Winker was removed from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Orioles in the fourth inning due to back tightness.

Winker popped out in his lone plate appearance before being removed for pinch hitter Mark Vientos in the fourth. The 31-year-old had returned to action for the Mets on Tuesday following a lengthy stay on the injured list due to an oblique strain, but it's not clear whether the back issue might be related. The Mets could offer more information on Winker later Thursday.