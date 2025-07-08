The Mets activated Winker (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Winker was shelved for more than two months with a right oblique strain but is ready to roll after going 4-for-14 with a couple homers during a brief rehab assignment. The 31-year-old should be the Mets' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, especially with Starling Marte (knee) landing on the 10-day injured list.