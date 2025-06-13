Williams went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two triples, two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday.

The 21-year-old top prospect has been simply destroying baseballs this week, going 8-for-15 over his last four games, and incredibly all eight knocks have gone for extra bases -- four double, two triples and two homers. Williams is blocked at his natural shortstop position by Francisco Lindor, but he's seen time at second base and center field this season, and the latter spot might provide his clearest path to a starting job in the majors for the Mets. Williams is slashing .298/.407/.530 for Binghamton with six homers, 18 steals and a 31:42 BB:K in 52 contests, and a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse seems imminent.