site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-john-curtiss-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' John Curtiss: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Curtiss was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Curtiss had been knocked around in his last two outings while watching his season ERA rise to 4.85. The 30-year-old reliever should get another shot with the Mets fairly soon.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read