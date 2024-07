Quintana won't start as scheduled Saturday versus the Marlins due to an illness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Quintana is currently dealing with a fever, so he'll move back a few slots in the rotation and now projects to start Tuesday versus the Yankees, assuming he feels better by then. Luis Severino will now start on the mound Saturday, followed by Christian Scott on Sunday then David Peterson for Monday's series finale.