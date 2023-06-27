Quintana (ribs) may need to make at least two more rehab starts before joining the Mets rotation, which would delay his return until after the All-Star break, Abbey Mastracco of The New York Daily News reports.

The veteran lefty threw 47 pitches (32 strikes) in a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn on Sunday and was hoping he'd be allowed to stretch out to about 70-75 pitches in his next rehab outing, putting him on track for activation from the injured list in the first week of July. The organization wants to be more deliberate with Quintana's ramp-up, however. "I'll look into it, but 70 seems a little ambitious," manager Buck Showalter said Monday. The plan for his return may hinge on David Peterson's performance Tuesday -- if he struggles, the Mets may be more willing to accelerate Quintana's schedule in order to insert him into the rotation prior to the break.