Quintana (ribs) is expected to make one more rehab start before joining the Mets' rotation during a western road trip that begins July 4, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw had his most recent rehab outing delayed a couple days due to mild soreness on his right side, but Quintana looked healthy Sunday, throwing four innings for High-A Brooklyn and allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five. If he stays on turn, the 34-year-old would make his final rehab start Friday, setting him up to be activated the following week.