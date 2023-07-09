Quintana (ribs) pitched with flu-like symptoms in his rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse, SNY reports.

This rehab start was supposed to come Friday, and Quintana was still under the weather with an extra day of rest, according to manager Buck Showalter. According to Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com, Quintana's average fastball velocity was 89.6 mph as he gave up five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings. He did have 15 swinging strikes in the outing, and the decreased velocity (91.2 mph average in 2022) could be explained by his illness. It's unclear when Quintana will be inserted into the big-league rotation, but he is built up enough from a workload standpoint after going four or more frames in two of his last three outings.