Mets' Juan Soto: Dealing with calf soreness

Soto was removed from Thursday night's game against the Phillies in the eighth inning due to left calf soreness, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Tyrone Taylor replaced Soto in left field. Soto dealt with a calf issue that landed him on the injured list earlier in the season, but this soreness is with the other calf, and the Mets don't view this as any sort of injury that is going to land him on the IL again. Interim manager Andy Green said Thursday that Soto is expected to play this weekend following Friday's off day. Prior to being removed, Soto went 1-for-1 at the plate with three walks.