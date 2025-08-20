Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.

Soto went yard for the sixth time in 11 games, this time tagging Konnor Pilkington for a solo shot in the seventh inning. The right fielder has recorded a hit in 10 of those 11 contests, going 11-for-40 (.275) with three stolen bases and a 10:11 BB:K during that stretch. Soto is the only player in baseball with at least 30 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season.