Mets' Juan Soto: Working as DH on Thursday

Soto (back) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and bat third Thursday against the Cubs.

Back tightness prevented Soto from playing in either game of Wednesday's doubleheader, and although the Mets are still holding off on returning him to the field, the fact that he's been cleared to work as the DH is an encouraging sign that the injury isn't bothering him too much. Soto was enjoying a hot streak at the plate before getting hurt, slashing .395/.509/.744 with four homers, eight RBI, eight runs and a 10:4 BB:K across his last 13 games.