Verlander (4-5) picked up the win Wednesday in a 5-1 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over eight innings. He struck out seven.

It was a vintage performance for the 40-year-old, as Verlander generated 17 swinging strikes among his 100 pitches while completing eight innings for only the second time this season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner may have turned a corner on what has been a rough campaign to date -- over his last five starts, he's put together a 1.74 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31 innings, although his 26:13 K:BB remains well below his usual standards. Verlander is next set to take the mound on the road early next week against the Yankees.