Verlander allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Verlander has logged quality starts in four of his last seven outings. He struggled a bit early on Friday, but settled in after that and left with the game tied at 3-3. The two strikeouts matched his season low, while he walked multiple batters for the sixth time in 12 starts. Verlander owns a 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 57:19 K:BB over 70 innings. He'll likely be in contention to start in a home series versus the Dodgers after the All-Star break.