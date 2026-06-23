Mets' Luis Robert: Takes full BP in batting cage

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Robert "looked normal" while taking a full session of batting practice in the cages Tuesday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Mendoza added that Robert is now "symptom-free pretty much" and the next step will be to ramp up his running progression. Robert has been sidelined since late April with a lumbar spine disc herniation, but his back has responded well to a series of injections. There remains no timetable for his return to the active roster, but Robert seem to have finally turned a corner.