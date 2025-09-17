default-cbs-image
Vientos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Vientos has been one of the Mets' top hitters since the All-Star break, but he's cooled down a bit over the past couple weeks. Over his last 10 games, Vientos has gone just 5-for-33 (.152 average) with 11 strikeouts, so manager Carlos Mendoza will give the slugger the night off to get a mental reset. Starling Marte will replace Vientos as the Mets' designated hitter.

