Vientos has gone 8-for-22 (.364) over his last six games for Triple-A Syracuse with four home runs and seven RBI.

The Mets' No. 2 fantasy prospect has a brutal start to the season at Syracuse, but he seems to be finding his groove. Strikeouts remain an issue for Vientos -- he's fanned seven times in those six games, and has a 30.0 percent strikeout rate through 100 plate appearances on the year -- but his .212/.320/.459 slash line will rise quickly with an extended hot streak, and he did post a .282/.354/.584 line between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton over 83 games in 2021 with 25 homers.