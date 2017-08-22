Mets' Matt Harvey: Struggles through rehab start
Harvey (shoulder) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts over three innings in a rehab start Monday for Double-A Binghamton, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Harvey threw 54 pitches in the outing and was touched up for a home run in the process. He has not appeared in the majors since June 14, so the Mets will give him a few more chances in the lower levels to get things right before bringing him back to the show.
