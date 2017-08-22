Play

Mets' Matt Harvey: Struggles through rehab start

Harvey (shoulder) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts over three innings in a rehab start Monday for Double-A Binghamton, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Harvey threw 54 pitches in the outing and was touched up for a home run in the process. He has not appeared in the majors since June 14, so the Mets will give him a few more chances in the lower levels to get things right before bringing him back to the show.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast