Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mets' Nolan McLean: Battles control issues in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McLean (3-4) earned the win against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

McLean was backed by an offensive outburst from the Mets and managed to complete five frames despite issuing a season-high five walks and hitting a batter. While the result was certainly an improvement over the 13 earned runs he surrendered across his previous two starts, the 24-year-old will still finish May with a 6.10 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in six outings. He'll carry a 4.21 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 77:24 K:BB over 66.1 innings this season into a road matchup against the Padres next weekend.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!