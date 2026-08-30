McLean (10-8) earned the win against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

McLean allowed a run following an error in the first inning but silenced the Astros from there despite throwing just 55 of 93 pitches for strikes with six whiffs. The 25-year-old has been stellar since the All-Star break, posting a 2.05 ERA while logging seven quality starts in eight contests, with the lone exception being a five-run outing that still resulted in a win Aug. 6. He'll carry a 3.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 172:61 K:BB across 155.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Giants next weekend.