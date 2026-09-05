McLean earned the win against the Giants on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

McLean was given an early lead and ran with it despite issuing four walks and generating only seven swinging strikes on 105 pitches. The end result was the 25-year-old's fifth straight quality start, and he's now yielded two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his past 12 outings. He owns a 3.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 179:65 K:BB across 161.2 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Marlins next week.