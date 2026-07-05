Mets' Nolan McLean: Earns sixth win

McLean (6-5) earned the win Sunday over Atlanta, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

It looked like it was going to be a short outing for McLean after the right-hander gave up three runs in the first inning. However, he'd bear down and blank Atlanta over his final five frames, allowing just two more hits, en route to his second straight win. McLean has held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven outings, posting a 2.70 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.73 through 18 starts (101.1 innings) this season with a 1.12 WHIP and 118:37 K:BB. McLean is currently in line for a home matchup with the Red Sox his next time out.