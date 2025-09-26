McLean (5-1) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday over the Cubs.

This was the worst of McLean's eight major-league outings so far, but he was able to snap a three-start winless stretch. Seiya Suzuki had two home runs and Dansby Swanson also went yard, with those three long balls accounting for all of the season-high five runs on McLean's line in his first start allowing multiple homers. The 11 strikeouts also represented a season high for a single game across all levels. The rookie right-hander ends the regular season with a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB through 48 innings over eight starts in the majors. Should the Mets qualify for the last National League wild-card spot, McLean is projected to take the hill for a start.