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Mets' Nolan McLean: Lasts four frames in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McLean did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over four innings against Atlanta. He struck out six.

The right-hander threw just 55 of 93 pitches for strikes as he issued at least three walks for a third consecutive start. McLean has limited the damage during that stretch with a 2.40 ERA, potentially due to the fact that he's given up no homers in that span. The recent control issues have yet to bite the 24-year-old in the run column, but it's likely not a recipe for success long term, especially after he posted a 2.8 BB/9 in his first 11 starts of the year. McLean has a 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 88:31 K:BB across 76.1 innings this season.

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