Mets' Nolan McLean: Mauled by Cubs

McLean (4-5) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The Ks offered a silver lining for McLean's fantasy managers, but it was still a rough outing for the 24-year-old righty, who served up long balls to Michael Busch in the fifth inning and Dansby Swanson in the sixth. The homers were the first off McLean since May 25, snapping a four-start stretch in which he's produced a 1.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB over 22 innings while keeping the ball in the yard. He'll look to shake this one off in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Toronto.