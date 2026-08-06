Mets' Nolan McLean: Nabs eighth win Thursday

McLean (8-7) earned the win against the Guardians on Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

McLean certainly wasn't in peak form Thursday, but the Mets gave him plenty of run support to get the hurler credited with the win. It was a rare misstep for the right-hander, who entered Thursday on an outstanding six-start streak with at least six innings while conceding two runs or fewer. McLean will bring what's still an excellent 3.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 156:48 K:BB over 130.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Atlanta.