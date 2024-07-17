McLean will focus on pitching going forward, SNY Mets reports.

He cited the physical toll that doing both hitting and pitching was taking on his body, but his 52.2 percent strikeout rate in 69 plate appearances as a hitter at Double-A likely also factored into the decision. McLean is a very exciting pitching prospect, sporting one of the best high-spin sliders in the minors and a mid-90s fastball with good movement. There's perhaps another level of upside with McLean on the mound now, considering he had been trying to be a two-way player up until this point and can just focus on pitching going forward. The 6-foot-2 righty has been unlucky at Double-A (.358 BABIP, 21.1 HR/FB), leading to a 5.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, but his 3.86 xFIP hints that better days are ahead.