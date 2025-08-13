McLean is expected to make his MLB debut and start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The Mets still need to add McLean to the 40-man roster and select his contract from Triple-A Syracuse. Frankie Montas was permanently dispatched to the bullpen by manager Carlos Mendoza, so the Mets need a fill-in starter during the upcoming weekend set versus Seattle. It appears it will be McLean, New York's top pitching prospect, making his big-league debut. The 24-year-old has appeared in 21 games (18 starts) between Double- and Triple-A this season, registering a 2.45 ERA and 10.1 K/9 across 113.2 inning of work. McLean might be a short-term solution until Paul Blackburn (shoulder) is ready to come off the 15-day IL.