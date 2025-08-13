Mets' Nolan McLean: Set for MLB debut Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLean is expected to make his MLB debut and start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
The Mets still need to add McLean to the 40-man roster and select his contract from Triple-A Syracuse. Frankie Montas was permanently dispatched to the bullpen by manager Carlos Mendoza, so the Mets need a fill-in starter during the upcoming weekend set versus Seattle. It appears it will be McLean, New York's top pitching prospect, making his big-league debut. The 24-year-old has appeared in 21 games (18 starts) between Double- and Triple-A this season, registering a 2.45 ERA and 10.1 K/9 across 113.2 inning of work. McLean might be a short-term solution until Paul Blackburn (shoulder) is ready to come off the 15-day IL.