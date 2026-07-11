Mets' Nolan McLean: Takes loss despite zero earned runs

McLean (6-6) took the loss against Boston on Friday, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings.

It was a tough-luck loss for McLean, as both of the runs that the Red Sox scored in the first inning were unearned due to a throwing error by Juan Soto. McLean kept Boston off the board over the next five frames, but he didn't get enough run support from his New York teammates to avoid the loss, though he still came away with his third-straight quality start (and 10th of the season). He'll enter the All-Star break with a 3.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 125:39 K:BB over 107.1 innings this season.