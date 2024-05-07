McLean has posted a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through 19 innings for High-A Brooklyn.

The 22-year-old right-hander hasn't allowed a run in four of his five outings to begin the year, with only a six-run stumble against Jersey Shore on April 17 marring his numbers. McLean is still being used as a two-way player and is DHing when he doesn't pitch, but he's been less impressive as a hitter, batting .220 (9-for-41) with a 3:22 BB:K -- although eight of his nine hits have gone for extra bases, including three homers. A third-round pick in 2023 out of Oklahoma State, Mclean may have to give up hitting as he moves up the ladder, but he may have a bright future on the mound.