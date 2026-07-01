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Mets' Nolan McLean: Tosses six scoreless in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McLean (5-5) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

McLean cruised through six frames, generating 11 swinging strikes on 91 pitches and limiting Toronto to only three hard-hit balls. It marked the second time this season the 24-year-old did not allow an earned run, an encouraging rebound after he yielded six earned runs in his previous outing Wednesday. He'll carry a 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 113:36 K:BB across 95.1 innings into a road matchup with Atlanta next week.

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