Mets' Nolan McLean: Twirls gem in seventh win

McLean (7-6) earned the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out 10.

McLean was at his best Sunday, dominating the Philadelphia bats while matching a season high in strikeouts. The right-hander has surrendered just a pair of earned runs over his past four starts, spinning six innings while yielding no earned runs three times during that span. McLean has improved his season ERA to 3.34 and his WHIP to 1.09 while posting an excellent 135:41 K:BB over 113.1 frames, but a tough assignment against the Dodgers in his next scheduled outing poses a significant risk to his recent string of success.