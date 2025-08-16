The Mets are expected to designate Blackburn for assignment Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Blackburn has registered a 6.85 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 23.2 innings with the Mets this season. He's now set to lose his place on the active and 40-man rosters in order to make room for Nolan McLean, who will make his MLB debut Saturday against the Mariners. It's hard to imagine that another team will be willing to pay the remainder of Blackburn's $4.05 million salary, so he'll most likely pass through waivers unclaimed.