The Yankees signed Blackburn to a one-year contract Thursday.

Blackburn was recently cut loose by the crosstown Mets but has quickly landed on his feet with a new major-league deal. He has struggled during his time at the big-league level this season, posting a 6.85 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB in 23.2 innings. Blackburn will presumably work in long relief for now and offers the flexibility to enter the rotation, should a need arise.