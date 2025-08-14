Blackburn gave up two runs on one hit and one walk over five innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out out three.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day, Blackburn was needed for some length out of the bullpen right away when starter David Peterson was able to get only 10 outs on 80 pitches (48 strikes). Blackburn hadn't pitched in a game for the Mets since June 28 due to a shoulder issue, but he'd been fully built up as a starter on his rehab stint. Top prospect Nolan McLean will get an audition in the rotation Saturday, but if he doesn't look ready for the majors, Blackburn could be Plan B.