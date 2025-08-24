Blackburn tossed 3.1 relief innings against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters. He didn't factor in the decision.

When Blackburn entered in the sixth inning, the Yankees were down but not entirely out, trailing 5-1. The righty did fine by getting to the ninth without giving up any runs, but he was shelled in the final frame, when Boston teed off for seven runs on seven hits against him. Yankees manager Aaron Boone elected to allow Blackburn to essentially take one for the team, as the hurler threw 71 total pitches -- more than starter Will Warren, who tossed 69 pitches over four innings. Needless to say, things couldn't have gone much worse for Blackburn, who was making his debut with the Yankees after the team signed him to a contract Thursday.