Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over Texas.

Alonso was 0-for-3 with a walk before delivering a walk-off, three-run shot in the 10th inning. It was his 34th long ball of the year and snapped a 10-game homerless drought. He posted a .604 OPS despite three multi-hit performances during that 10-game span. Alonso is now slashing .266/.342/.510 with 72 extra-base hits and 117 RBI through 657 plate appearances.