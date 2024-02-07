Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns indicated in an interview with Foul Territory on Wednesday that he does not expect to sign Alonso to a contract extension prior to the first baseman reaching free agency next offseason.

Stearns did say that he's hopeful the two sides will eventually be able to work something out, but it doesn't sound like either party anticipates that happening before the end of the season. Alonso, for what it's worth, hired Scott Boras as his agent earlier this offseason. The 29-year-old slugger will make $20.5 million in 2024 before hitting the open market next winter.