Alonso is expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract and become a free agent this offseason, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets in February, which included an opt-out after one season. The first baseman played in all 162 regular-season games for the second straight year in 2025, batting .272 with 38 home runs, 126 RBI, 87 runs scored and one stolen base over a career-high 624 at-bats. The slugger will now enter free agency with plenty of interested suitors for his talents.